Delonte West has been through a lot since leaving the NBA about a decade ago. West has experienced mental health issues and there have been times when he experienced bouts of homelessness. Eventually, West was given a chance to go to rehab by Mark Cuban, who has taken a keen interest in West's recovery.

Unfortunately, fans are fearing for the former NBA star again as he was recently seen on the side of the road in Virginia, asking for money. It had many worried about his well-being, although according to TMZ, West is adamant that he is fine.

"It is what it is," West said. "I got children. I'm in between jobs. People can help me as much as they can, but you know, as a man I gotta do what I gotta do for my babies." The former pro went on to talk about the recent experience he had while trying out for the Big 3. As West explained, there were too many talented players and he just didn't make the cut. Despite this, he is eager to prove himself again, next year.

Harry How/Getty Images

"I was excited to have the opportunity," West said, "I'll be there next season. I'll be there rooting guys on."

Hopefully, West can continue to get back on the right track. He is someone the NBA world is rooting for, and he deserves peace and tranquility in retirement.

[Via]