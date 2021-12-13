Former NBA guard Delonte West has reportedly agreed on a plea deal to pay $100 to settle a criminal case regarding the drunken altercation with law enforcement in Boynton Beach, Florida, in October. The incident was caught on camera in a video that showed West yelling slurs and ranting about being better than LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

TMZ reports that court documents show prosecutors will stop pursuing the case now that West has agreed to put forward the $100.



West had been charged with obstruction and non-violently resisting arrest as well as disorderly intoxication.

In the video from the incident, West yells, "N***, I was better than LeBron James. I'm better than Jordan. I was the best n**** to play every sport. Shut the f*** up!"

West played in the NBA from 2004 through 2012, having stints with the Boston Celtics, Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Dallas Mavericks. In the years after his retirement, several concerning photos and videos surfaced showing West in rough shape.

Last year, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban helped convince West to enter into a rehab facility.

“I can just confirm that I found him and helped him,” Cuban told the Post at the time. “The rest is up to Delonte and his family to tell.”

