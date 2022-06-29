Dejounte Murray was the best player on the San Antonio Spurs last season. The Spurs have certainly had some troubles over the last few years, and Murray was someone who gave fans hope in the franchise, moving forward. Unfortunately for those fans, Murray has consistently been part of trade rumors, especially as it pertains to the Atlanta Hawks, who have been looking to give Trae Young a second star.

These rumors had started last week and with the offseason beginning tomorrow, the reports only got stronger. Well, today, the Spurs and the Hawks officially made a trade that will give the latter one of the strongest backcourts in the entire Eastern Conference, and perhaps even the NBA.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

According to Shams Charania, the Spurs will receive three first-round picks, a future draft swap, and Danilo Gallinari in the trade. It is a lot for the Hawks to give up, however, they seem to be in a win-now mentality. They have a superstar in Trae Young and considering the Hawks' performance over the last few seasons, it's clear that those first-round picks wouldn't have amounted to much anyway. Either way, this is a huge move for a team that wants to contend for years to come.

With NBA free agency starting tomorrow, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the NBA.