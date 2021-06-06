Dejounte Murray disavowed his father's tweets, early Sunday, which mocked James Harden for suffering a hamstring injury during Game 1 of the Brooklyn Nets' second-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

"James Harden is out due to a hamstring injury…. Karma is a Bitch…. Shouldn’t have tried to trip my son," Murray's father wrote on Twitter. "I don’t wish injuries on anybody but since it happened… Fuck it"

After getting backlash, he added: "All these Hardens fans in their feelings… Any father would protect his kids in any way. I never wished bad on him… It happened and I’m saying 'IDGAF' Grow some balls… Y’all too soft for me."



Elsa / Getty Images

In a now-deleted quote tweet, Murray responded saying that he had nothing to do with his father's post, according to Complex.

“I have nothing to go with this and JH already cleared up the trip incident in real life,” Murray tweeted. “So I hope his injury isn’t nothing serious so he can come back and help his team compete for a championship!!!!!”

Harden went down less than one minute into Game 1, Saturday, an unfortunate incident that Nets' head coach Steve Nash says left him "heartbroken." It's unclear when Harden will be able to return to the court.

