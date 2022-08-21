Dejounte Murray and Paolo Banchero appeared to make amends while going at each other during the star-studded pro-am league, The CrawsOver, hosted by former NBA guard Jamal Crawford. The two young players got into on social media after a game, earlier this summer, which resulted in both going back and forth with each other on their Instagram Stories.

In a video of the game shared by Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, Murray can be seen helping Banchero up after a collision as the two hug it out and laugh it off.



Hector Vivas / Getty Images

The CrawsOver game ended up being called off midway through the second quarter due to condensation on the court, making continuation dangerous for players.

The two had originally gotten into a dispute after a clip of Murray pump faking Banchero and throwing up an alley-oop to himself for a dunk went viral, earlier this month. After Banchero called Murray out for unfollowing him, Murray fired back by saying that he “lost all respect” for someone who “made it and changed.”

Murray also wrote that Banchero tried bragging about being selected first overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, something he took offense to. Murray was taken 29th overall to the San Antonio Spurs in the 2016 NBA Draft.

Banchero and Murray should be seeing a lot of each other in the NBA as both the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic are in the Southeast Division.

[Via]