Dej Loaf Nabs Conway, Benny The Butcher, & Boldy James For "Get Money"

Mitch Findlay
October 23, 2020 12:24
Dej Loaf connects with Griselda's Benny The Butcher, Conway, and Boldy James for "Get Money."


Following a guest appearance on Conway The Machine's From King To A God single "Fear Of God," Dej Loaf has flipped the script with a new Griselda posse cut on her own Sell Sole II album. And while it might have been safe to assume that Loaf would line up some grimy production for the occasion, she proceeds to lay down a smooth and spacey instrumental on "Get Money" -- in fact, it feels like new territory for Conway, Benny, and Boldy, all of whom seize the opportunity to flex some versatility. 

Dej Loaf sets things off with an airy verse, but don't let her hypnotic delivery distract you from the dangers of underestimation. "Thinking that she's sweet, I'll put them killers on your ass," she warns. "How you from the east and you can't even get a pat." Afterward, Benny, Conway, and Boldy hold it down with some bossed-up bars, each one sounding comfortable in an away-game setting. "Cautious of snakes, but often bosses relate, I broke down a quarter of weight on a white porcelain plate," raps Benny, his flow razor-sharp. "I woke up feelin' marvelous today /Y'all think I flossed with this cake but that show money help my dog with his case."

Be sure to check out Dej Loaf's new album Sell Soul II right here. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Cautious of snakes, but often bosses relate
I broke down a quarter of weight on a white porcelain plate
I woke up feelin' marvelous today
Y'all think I flossed with this cake but that show money help my dog with his case

