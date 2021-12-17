Thankfully for her millions of fans, Detroit rapper DeJ Loaf has decided not to hang up her microphone. This week, the 30-year-old recording artist hinted that she might be considering retirement from her music career, telling a fan that she will probably never release music again. That appears to have been a reactive reply from the rapper, who is now clarifying that she is not retired following a supportive tweet from fellow Detroit rapper Sada Baby.

"@DeJLoaf please don’t ever retire," tweeted Sada Baby on Thursday (December 16). "You the one before anybody else was the one from our side n I mean that. Love you and appreciate the soul and inspiration you gave me from just bein yoself."



She saw the tweet and responded to Sada, telling him that she is not giving up on her career just yet.

"Thanks Sada! I appreciate you! Love you/your craft and energy! Thanks for always seeing me clearly," she told the rapper. "Not retiring."



And just like that, a loud sigh of relief has been heard from the Detroit area as DeJ Loaf confirmed that she's not going anywhere. Let us know what you think of her saying she's not retiring in the comments below.

