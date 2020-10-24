mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DeJ Loaf Connects With Lil Uzi Vert On "Simply"

Aron A.
October 24, 2020 09:22
Simply
DeJ Loaf Feat. Lil Uzi Vert

DeJ Loaf and Lil Uzi Vert glide on the beat effortlessly on "Simply."


It's been a long time coming but finally, fans can rejoice at the release of new music from DeJ Loaf. The Detroit-bred rapper returned with Sell Sole II yesterday stacked with a ton of features from Benny The Butcher to Rick Ross, and of course, fellow Detroit rappers 42 Dugg and Sada Baby. But, one of the best cuts on the project is the one featuring Lil Uzi Vert, "Open Hand." The two deliver a certified banger, reminding people that their shit slaps as hard as an open hand.

"Calling it Sell Sole II just felt right,” she told Respect Mag about the release of her new project. “It felt like I was starting from scratch and getting that same energy back.”

Check out the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
You know I'm making the noise
Bitch I don't know 'bout your girl
But I'ma get straight to the point
I wanna be in her world, Lil Uzi collecting coins

