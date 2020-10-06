Dej Loaf Connects With Dave East & Nicole Bus On "Star"

Though the world of cinema has taken a major blow from the pandemic, the sequel to 2017's True To The Game 2 is still on pace to see a widespread release this year. With that in mind, the sequel will be accompanied by yet another solid soundtrack including a star-studded tracklist. The first soundtrack boasted appearances from 21 Savage, Young Scooter, Keyshia Cole, and more.

This week, they released the first single off of the soundtrack from DeJ Loaf. With assistance from Dave East and Nicole Bus, DeJ Loaf delivers a reflective verse detailing the trials and tribulations of accomplishing one's goals. Bus glues the song together while on hook duties while Dave East details friendships torn apart by jealousy.

Check out DeJ Loaf's "Star" ft. Dave East and Nicole Bus below.

Quotable Lyrics

N***as for life, we got it tatted on us

I ain't seen him in years, kinda startin' to feel like he ratted on us

Malik never liked you but I was trying to hype you

My mother told me stop fuckin' with you but that's how life do

Now your favorite rappers fuck with me n***a

And as long as you listen to rap, you stuck with me n***a

A hundred thousand worth of jewelry on my comfortably n***a

Because of you, I ain't never showin' love to these n***as