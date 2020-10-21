mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DeJ Loaf Calls On Gunna For "Sell Sole II" Single "No Ceiling"

Erika Marie
October 21, 2020 02:23
Her album "Sell Sole II" drops this Friday (October 23).


Her songs have gone viral on social media and she's worked alongside some heavy hitters in the game, but now it's finally time for DeJ Loaf to deliver her debut studio album. Sell Sole II will hit streaming services on Friday (October 23) and recently, DeJ shared the tracklist that includes looks from Big Sean, Rick Ross, Lil Uzi Vert, Gunna, 6LACK, Sada Baby, 42 Dugg, Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, and Boldy James. 

To add to the already increasing hype surrounding the release of Sell Sole II, DeJ Loaf drops off her single "No Ceiling" featuring Gunna. The Detroit artist's unique sound pairs well with the Georgia rapper as they reach for heights without limits. Check out what DeJ has to offer with Gunna on their single by streaming "No Ceiling" and letting us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Oh we get it by any means
Gucci store, oh we shop in the Philippines
Double cup, love mix my Promethazine
I done go to Tiffany to get her diamond ring
But Chanel got bigger dreams

DeJ Loaf Gunna Sell Sole II
