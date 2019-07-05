Deion Sanders is a sports legend and is always looking to drop some gems on Twitter, even if most people are looking to just joke around. Funny enough, Sanders' own son, Deion Sanders Jr. took the opportunity yesterday to make a joke at his dad's expense, which led to a bit of a back and forth on social media. It all started when Sanders tweeted "Look at yourself in the mirror and say “IM BETTER THAN THIS”! Then proceed to prove it."

The tweet itself didn't contain any sexual innuendos, although that didn't stop Sanders Jr from getting in on all of the fun. "After you said you weren’t gonna do it anymore but you jacked off again," Sanders Jr said in a quoted tweet. The sentiment was pretty hilarious, albeit very far from what Papa Sanders was trying to convey. As you can imagine, Sanders wasn't too fond of his son's reply, and immediately hit him back with a simple "Stop."

Considering it was the 4th of July yesterday, we wouldn't be surprised if they actually saw each other afterward at a family gathering. If this is the case, then it's safe to say that must have been an awkward reunion.

[Via]