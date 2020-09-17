Deion Sanders is considered to be one of the greatest football players of all-time. Of course, he was also a dual-sport athlete who got to play in Major League Baseball while also being in the NFL. This, by extension, also makes him one of the best athletes of all-time. Over the last few years, Sanders has embedded himself in the world of sports media. For instance, he recently signed with Barstool Sports, where he got to host a show with the company's founder, Dave Portnoy.

Despite all of this, Sanders has expressed interest in becoming a head coach for a college football team, and now, it seems like he's going to be able to do just that. According to Sports Illustrated, Sanders is in the midst of signing a deal with Jackson State to become their next head coach. Jackson State is one of the biggest HBCU's in the United States, and Sanders will certainly be a welcomed addition.

Sanders is coming into this role with limited experience as a head coach, however, he knows a ton about the game and as a former player, you would have to figure he would excel.

Needless to say, it seems as though his stint with Barstool Sports didn't last all that long.