Deion Sanders was one of the best defensive players in the history of the NFL when he was in his prime, and over the years, he has made a living as an NFL analyst. Sanders knows a ton about the game which makes him the best kind of candidate for an analyst gig. It also makes him a great candidate for being a head coach, which is something Sanders has expressed interest in doing. Just last week, it was reported that Sanders would become the head coach at Jackson State, which is a famous HBCU.

Today, his head coaching appointment became official and the Hall of Famer marked the announcement with a grand entrance into his debut press conference. In the clip below, the Jackson State marching band takes to the gym with an epic song which is followed by Sanders entering the gym in a large Cadillac Escalade.

From there, Sanders got out of the car with a ton of swagger as he made his way up to the podium. This is the type of flash Sanders is known for, and it's great to see him bring it to his new head coaching role.

Hopefully, Jackson State can see some immediate results with Sanders at the helm.