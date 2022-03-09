Last year, the public flooded Deion Sanders with prayers after it was revealed that he had been hospitalized. The NFL icon and Jackson State head coach was out of commission for a month as people speculated as to why he was under medical care. Now, in a six-part docuseries titled Coach Prime, Sanders gets candid about battling blood clots and having to undergo a medical procedure that made the difference between life and death.

Sanders shared a clip of the series that documented his hospital stay as well as him having two of his toes—the big toe and the second toe next to it—amputated last year. He penned a note of thankfulness in the caption.



Michael Caulfield / Staff / Getty Images

"I told y’all we were gonna show it all in this documentary and that’s what this is," he said. "I got to warn ya This ain’t a pretty sight! I may have lost a couple soldiers in the battle but I never lost my faith in God! I endured a lot while I was in the hospital during our historic season but I am so thankful for GOD being there to help pull me through. I am so thankful for those who sent messages of faith and those who visited me during this troubling time."

He added, "This episode of Coach Prime is an emotional one and you all deserve to know what went down so that’s exactly what we gon show you! I Love y’all and am elated to be on my way back." Watch Deion Sanders tease the amputation revelation along with the clip of his surgery and recovery below.