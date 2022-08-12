When it comes to the NBA and the NFL, there seems to be this trend where questionable players are making it to the Hall of Fame. This has become especially true in the NFL, as players that some fans have never even heard of are making their way into Canton. For some, this is a poor state of affairs as the Hall of Fame should simply be reserved for those who have changed the game and truly helped their teams when it mattered most.

One person who is not a fan of the Hall of Fame's direction is none other than Deion Sanders. Sanders is one of the greatest athletes of all time considering he played two professional sports at once. In the video down below, Sanders claims that the Hall of Fame does not mean as much anymore, and that there needs to be a separate category for people like himself.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

“The Hall of Fame ain’t the Hall of Fame no more," Sanders said. "This thing is becoming a free for all. If you play good, no! It's people that changed the game. That's what the Hall of Fame is; a game changer. My jacket’s [Hall of Fame] gotta be a different color. There needs to be a starting 11. There needs to be an upper room. My head don’t belong with some of these other heads that’s in the Hall of Fame."

Sanders' take on this might be seen as a bit harsh, however, there are plenty of football fans and players who agree with him. The Hall of Fame is not the Hall of Very Good, but that is essentially what it has become.

Let us know if you agree with Sanders, in the comments below.

