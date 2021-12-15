Ever since becoming the head coach at Jackson State, Deion Sanders has been trying to change the culture of the team, and the football program as a whole. In the past, HBCUs have had a hard time recruiting players as the schools don't have the funding or the attention that some of the other colleges do. For many, going to Alabama or another SEC school is much more appealing than going to a place like Jackson State, however, Sanders is doing everything he can to change that mentality.

In fact, this past week, Sanders promised Jackson State fans that he was going to shock the college football world on signing day. No one knew what he meant by this, but on Wednesday, we all found out in epic fashion.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

As you can see in the video below, the number one recruit in the entire nation, Travis Hunter, opted to sign with Jackson State instead of Florida State. This was a move that no one saw coming, although for those who have been paying attention to Sanders' program, this was a massive triumph that could certainly turn the tide for HBCUs all across the nation.

Hunter is a dual threat who can play both running back and corner back. With Sanders' guidance, Hunter could find himself as a top recruit once it comes time for his NFL Draft year. Of course, that will be in a long time from now, however, this remains a huge deal for college football, and it's great to see Sanders doing such a fine job on the recruiting front.