It was only a matter of time. The beloved Canadian TV series that first made a star (or, semi-star) out of Drake, Degrassi, will be getting its very own revival on HBO's streaming service HBO Max.

We're seeing plenty of shows and films from the early '90s and onwards to the early 2000s receive a fresh take, whether it be Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which has been given a more serious and dramatic facelift, or Gossip Girl, or even comeback seasons like the return of Showtime's Dexter. Degrassi itself has a long history of revivals-- the show first aired as The Kids Of Degrassi Street from 1979 to 1986. Following this, the show returned as Degrassi Junior High from 1987 to 1989, before evolving into Degrassi High (1989-1991), and then, its most recent incarnation (and the version that included wheelchair Jimmy), Degrassi: The Next Generation, which ran from 2001 until 2015.

"Degrassi: The Next Generation" cast members - Sussman/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

HBO has reportedly acquired the streaming rights to the original seasons, and plans to release their revival in 2023. It'll be produced by Lara Azzopardi and Julia Cohen. The show will apparently travel "deep into the hearts and homes of diverse, complicated characters, as they struggle to find their new normal, reaching for hope, redemption and love."

Both Cohen and Azzopardi released a statement on the revival, expressing their gratitude at being able to revisit the ensemble series-- "What excites us maybe the most about reviving this beloved franchise is turning it into a truly serialized one-hour drama," they said. "We’re honored to be given the opportunity to lead this evolution and bring this iconic series back into people’s homes."

Production is set to begin in Toronto this summer. Stay tuned as more details are revealed, including potential cast members.

