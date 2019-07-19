In celebration of Def Jam's 35th anniversary, the label has teamed up with PUMA to release an exclusive colorway of the PUMA Clyde Court.

The limited edition sneakers will launch at ComplexCon in Chicago this Saturday, July 21, followed by an in-store and online release at PUMA.com on August 28.

Def Jam x PUMA Clyde Court/PUMA

Designed with a sock-like collar for support and flexibility and dynamic lacing and fit system, the Clyde Court comes equipped with a burgundy knit and a semi-translucent gum sole, featuring the Def Jam logo on the heel with "1984" embroidered on the heel loop, as a nod to the legendary label’s founding.

“Since hip-hop’s early b-boy days, PUMA has been a staple in the culture - bringing freshness to the basketball court and style to the block party. We’re proud to celebrate Def Jam’s 35th anniversary in partnership with PUMA,” said Paul Rosenberg, Chairman & CEO, Def Jam Recordings.

According to PUMA, both brands will also be partnering together throughout 2019 and 202 to create experiences during cultural moments that are relevant to the music, style and sports.

“We’re thrilled to be collaborating with such an iconic brand,” said Allison Giorgio, VP of Marketing at PUMA North America. “Def Jam is a legendary label in hip-hop and so much of what we do as a brand, particularly in basketball, is rooted in culture and music. Bringing together two brands with so much history and heritage just made a lot of sense.”

Check out some additional photos of the Def Jam x PUMA Clyde Court below.

