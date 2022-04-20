Deebo Samuel has been a stud for the San Francisco 49ers over the last few years. He has been making a huge impact on this team, although it is clear that his talents have not been fully realized as he doesn't exactly have the quarterback to hit him with those down-the-field dimes.

Having said that, Samuel is up for a new contract, and the 49ers have reportedly been very eager about hitting him with a massive new deal. Unfortunately for them, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding Samuel and whether or not he is actually interested in still being with the team. Samuel's brother has made some interesting comments on Facebook, and over the last 24 hours, it has become a real possibility that Samuel would just request a trade, altogether.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

According to ESPN's Jeff Darlington, that trade request is now a reality. Like many other NFL players over the last year or so, Samuel has decided to take fate into his own hands, and now, he will likely be with another organization next season. For now, no one knows exactly who will go after Samuel, however, the 49ers will have to find a trade suitor, sooner rather than later.

Samuel has not explained why he is unhappy with the 49ers, although we're sure we will find out soon. Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the NFL world.