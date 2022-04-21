Deebo Samuel is one of the best wide receivers in the game, so it should come as no surprise that the San Francisco 49ers were actually pretty eager to re-sign the star this summer. Unfortunately for the 49ers, they will not be signing him anytime soon as Samuel has requested a formal trade out of San Francisco. This news was reported just yesterday and there are already a bunch of rumors circulating as to why Samuel would want out of San Fran.

Of course, insiders like Adam Schefter have been all over this story, and the ESPN reporter claims that Samuel simply wants to be closer to home in South Carolina. There have been various other reports that Samuel just doesn't like living in California, which is certainly an anomaly as most players aspire to play in Cali.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

According to reporter Joe Hughes, Samuel is not a big fan of this reporting, and he has made it known on social media. In a deleted tweet and a deleted Instagram story, Samuel took aim at Schefter, noting that the reasons being thrown out there right now simply are not true. This wouldn't be the first time Schefter has come under fire over the past month as he was also heavily criticized for his handling of Dwayne Haskins' passing.

The Samuel situation is one that we will need to follow throughout the offseason, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the football world.