Dee Watkins Offers Up Braggadocios Bars On "Make Em Mad"

Alexander Cole
February 13, 2021 11:08
Dee Watkins does a whole lot of flexing on "Make Em Mad."


Coming out of Florida, 21-year-old rapper Dee Watkins has been steadily building a fanbase and continues to deliver with dope tracks and unique narrative-driven visuals. Watkins picked up quite a few fans with his "Act Up" remix, and now, he is back with a brand new track called "Make Em Mad" which displays the full scope of his talents.

Throughout the track, Watkins delivers some high-octane energy over a trap beat that matches his tone. The artist mostly delivers some braggadocios bars that speak on his come up and how he is getting more money than ever before. As you can see in the music video below, there is a narrative that goes along with the track, which ultimately wraps the concept up nicely. 

You can check out the track, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ay I'm fly as hell this shit don't make no sense
I cut my old bitch off she make me sick
I ran it up put 20 on my wrist
I was broke as fuck I had to get it fixed

