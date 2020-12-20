Dee Watkins Offers His Latest Project "As I Am"

Florida rapper Dee Watkins has been steadily making moves throughout the year. He's put out project after project, elevating his presence in the game as one of the hottest new rappers out of FL right now. He dropped off Problem Child 2 and Chosen One this year but before 2020 comes to an end, he returns with his latest offering, As I Am. The rapper's latest project is six-songs in length with one guest appearance coming from rising rapper Hotboii who has been blowing up off of the strength of his single, "Don't Need Time." On the production side of things, Dee Watkins brings Greg Sekeres, NorthBlaze, TrueColors, Young Hydro Beats, Pluto Brazy, and more.

Check out Dee Watkins latest project, As I Am below, and sound off in the comments with your favorite song.