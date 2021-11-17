Dee Watkins Completes "Problem Child" Trilogy With "Problem Child 3"

After closing out a productive 2020 with As I Am, Florida rapper Dee Watkins kept the ball rolling all throughout 2021. Dropping Not One Of Them back in June, the self-proclaimed Problem Child also turned in a slew of hot singles and feature verses.

Now, the "JPAY" rapper is back with yet another full-length effort, the third installment in his Problem Child trilogy: Problem Child 3.

Boasting 14 songs, Problem Child 3 clocks in at just 35 minutes, and is Watkins' examination of the wins and losses he experienced on his way to the top. Alabama rapper NoCap appears on "BackendProblemChild," while Watkins' fellow Florida natives Hotboii and Quail P drop off verses on "Been Here Before" and "Pushin The Pedal." Throughout the album, Watkins shows off his melodic versatility and elevated songwriting, and taps into a wide range of emotions over vastly different instrumentals.

Tracklist

1. Problem Child 3 Intro

2. BackendProblemChild (feat. NoCap)

3. TBH (I'm Sorry)

4. 30K

5. Been Here Before (feat. Hotboii)

6. Hurtin' You

7. Money Talks, BS Walks

8. Junkies & Fiends

9. Beside Me

10. Pushin The Pedal (feat. Quail P)

11. Real N***a Lullaby

12. Nightmare On Grissom

13. JPay

14. Thug In Ya Life

Stream Dee Watkins' Problem Child 3 below and let us know what you think in the comments.