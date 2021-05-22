Death Row Reissues "Above The Rim" OST

Death Row might not be in the hands of Suge Knight anymore but the label's legacy lives on forever. The era where Death Row dominated was short in comparison to others but its impact produced classic hip-hop records that have withstood the test of time. Earlier this year, it was announced that eOne Music (under the Hasbro umbrella) was sold to Blackstone following their acquisition of the label in 2019. However, they're still moving forward with celebrating the label's 30th anniversary.

Following the launch of "The Death Row Experience" earlier this month, Death Row Records have re-issed the 1994 soundtrack for Above The Rim. The re-mastered edition of the project includes original tracks plus three rare singles including 2Pac's "Pain."

Check out the soundtrack for Above The Rim below.