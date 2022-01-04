The death of a Jacksonville teen has fueled a TikTok trend in response to a deadly rap feud. Corbin Johnson was reported missing in 2018 and his body was found in 2019. His death lead to a TikTok challenge called “Where’s Corbin?”. Unbeknownst to the platform’s users, the original “where’s Corbin?” question, stems from “Beatbox Remix/Bibby Flow”, a track released by Julio Foolio featuring COJACK.

In the song, Foolio raps, "Corbin got kidnapped they found his bones he was rotten (where’s Corbin?)." The question led to an influx of TikTok users to dive further into the case of Johnson.

Corbin’s mother, Melissa Jackson was also bombarded by people offering their condolences. She was unsure where all of these offerings came from until she was notified about the viral challenge. “I think that it’s just ignorant. I really do think that it’s ignorant,” she said.

At the time of his death, it was believed that Corbin was involved in a gang rivalry between Jacksonville gangs ATK and KTA which include rappers. Reports claim that Johnson was an affiliate of ATK.

With the help of social media and their own investigations, police have tied rappers Yungeen Ace to ATK and Julio Foolio to KTA. Foolio denied any knowledge about Corbin’s death on an IG Live. “Talking bout where is Corbin, I don’t know where Corbin is. That’s all I’ve got to say, “ he said.

After finding out the true meaning of the deadly question, many TikTokers have pulled their videos from the platform.

