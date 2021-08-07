The Netflix series Dear White People is coming to an end and it is taking its final bow with a bang. The last season was teased today (August 6) with a trailer that revealed that fans will be treated to a musical in the final episodes. The teaser shows the cast giving their rendition of Montell Jordan's classic party jam "This Is How We Do It," and the revelation has resulted in mixed reactions.

The series follows the stories of Winchester University students as they address issues pertaining to race, education, friendships, and romance, and now that they are entering their final year of higher learning, they are going to sing their way to graduation.

"The only way to move forward is to throw it back. Final chapter coming September 22. Full trailer coming soon," the series wrote on its Instagram page. Dear White People stars Logan Browning, Brandon P. Bell, Antoinette Robertson, DeRon Horton, and Ashley Blaine Featherson—and the actors jumped in the comment section of the Instagram post to voice their excitement for the season's arrival.

Fans were quick to voice their opinions and not everyone was happy for the musical send-off, but producers are hoping that once it premieres, those same faithful fans will have a change of heart.

Check out the teaser, as well as a few reactions, below.

[via]