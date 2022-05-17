Deante' Hitchcock Shares 2-Song Pack "Callin' All My Children"

Deante' Hitchcock is runnin' it up this year. This morning, he slid through with a brand new 2-song pack titled, Callin' All My Children. The two-song offering are both produced by Brandon Phillips-Taylor. The first song, "Callin'" includes impressive verses from Big K.R.I.T. and Westside Boogie. The smooth production allows all three rappers to get into their lover boy bags.

In "All My Children," Deante' takes a moment to reflect on his growing success. His voice cracks, emphasizing the passion and hunger through all of the trials and tribulations he's faced throughout his career. It's an excellent showcasing of Hitchcock's lyrical prowess and proves why he's one of the most promising faces in Atlanta's rap scene.

Quotable Lyrics

Why the fuck would I worry like that I ain't the greatest?

Whole team standing in the green, this shit look like we been mowin' lawns

Courtside is stable, you would think that we know LeBron

And roll with the stars, in here feelin' like Obi Wan

