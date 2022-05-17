mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Deante' Hitchcock Shares 2-Song Pack "Callin' All My Children"

Aron A.
May 17, 2022 11:22
Callin' All My Children
Deante' Hitchcock

Deante' Hitchcock blesses fans with "Callin'" ft. Westside Boogie and Big K.R.I.T. and "All My Children."


Deante' Hitchcock is runnin' it up this year. This morning, he slid through with a brand new 2-song pack titled, Callin' All My Children. The two-song offering are both produced by Brandon Phillips-Taylor. The first song, "Callin'" includes impressive verses from Big K.R.I.T. and Westside Boogie. The smooth production allows all three rappers to get into their lover boy bags. 

In "All My Children," Deante' takes a moment to reflect on his growing success. His voice cracks, emphasizing the passion and hunger through all of the trials and tribulations he's faced throughout his career. It's an excellent showcasing of Hitchcock's lyrical prowess and proves why he's one of the most promising faces in Atlanta's rap scene.

Check out both songs below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics
Why the fuck would I worry like that I ain't the greatest?
Whole team standing in the green, this shit look like we been mowin' lawns
Courtside is stable, you would think that we know LeBron
And roll with the stars, in here feelin' like Obi Wan

