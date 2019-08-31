Deante' Hitchcock Lends The Assist On Shamba's "Day Party" Track

This week, Atlanta-based songstress Shamba returns with a quick bite, gifting fans with her four-track Reset EP. Per usual, the soundscapes are the offspring of producer Mike Kalombo as the beatmaker crafts a cohesive sound that finds Shamba floating over routinely mid-tempo offerings laced in keen combinations of skilled instrumentation and trap beats.

For the most part, listeners can catch Shamba going solo, save for project standout "Day Party," in which she enlists the help of southern spitter Deante' Hitchcock for a verse on the mellowed out offering. No surprises that Hitchcock effortlessly glides on with a drawl courtesy of Atlanta's southside to deliver a balanced response to Shamba's own vocals. The appearance arrives on the heels of a solid cameo from Deante' on Revenge Of The Dreamers 3's "PTSD" cut alongside Omen, St. Beauty and Mereba.

Catch "Day Party" below and be sure to visit Reset in its entirety.

Quotable Lyrics

She was a Cancer queen

You know I like them July babies

You drink, I drink, you smoke, I smoke

Well shit, let's get high baby

Pulled up with the stick

And she let me hit like I'm SahBabii