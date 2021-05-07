mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Deante Hitchcock Continues His Streak With "Wait Until Summer"

Mitch Findlay
May 07, 2021 09:59
Wait Until Summer (Freestyle)
Deante' Hitchcock

Deante Hitchcock continues his hot streak with another new freestyle, teasing his next album on "Wait Until Summer."


Deante Hitchcock's recent Better album proved that the rapper could string together a cohesive and versatile body of work, one that put a wide variety of different styles on display. Since its release, however, Hitchcock has been on an absolute tear, hellbent on showcasing how nice with the bars he truly is. Case in point, his recent freestyle over Spillage Village's "Baptize" may very well be an early verse-of-the-year contender.

With hype for his upcoming album currently heating up, Hitchcock has come through with another new freestyle in "Wait Until Summer," which may very well point to his release plans. Though this latest only runs for a minute or so, Hitchcock absolutely bodies the synth-driven instrumental with an expertly-flowed verse. "They want that fire, give it to em' like I owe em that," he spits. "I run my team like the owner, coach, or the quarterback / tryna show em' how far we Kangol like hats on them older cats, jumpin' Jehosaphat." 

Clearly, Hitchcock is a man on a mission right now, and we can't wait to see what he brings to the table on his upcoming album. Check out his latest freestyle now.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

They want that fire, give it to em' like I owe em that
I run my team like the owner, coach, or the quarterback
Tryna show em' how far we Kangol like hats on them older cats
Jumpin' Jehosaphat

