Deante Hitchcock & Reason Join Forces On "Weighing Me Down"

Atlanta's own Deante Hitchcock has been steadily putting in work this year, having left an excellent impression with his latest solo album Better. Featuring guest appearances from J.I.D, Young Nudy, and Ro James, the album was a solid showcase of Hitchcock's versatility and a promising sign of things to come. Now, Deante has come through to keep the momentum rolling with an official Deluxe Edition to Better, which features an additional ten tracks of new material and guest appearances from Reason, Guapdad 4000, Miguel, and more.

While the original version found him connecting with the Dreamville camp, the Deluxe finds him turning to TDE, enlisting the talents of Reason for "Weighing Me Down." Opting to take their time on a near-five minute track, the reflective drop finds the pair pondering the pros and cons of a fast-lane lifestyle. Given the pedigree of both emcees, there's plenty to unpack between Hitchcock and Reason's extensive verses, both of which are given ample time to shine. Check it out for yourself now, and be sure to support Deante Hitchcock's continuation of Better with your comments below.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

My partner ran into them stores with a mask before COVID,

He said that he go in prepared

His daughter just turned four, he'd do time with the feds with no problem as long as she fed

Know him to don't do no talkin', end up like a dolphin, that boy put a hole in your head.