The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly acquiring DeAndre Jordan after the former All-Star center finalizes a contract buyout with the Detroit Pistons. Jordan spent his first ten years in the league playing in Los Angeles for the Clippers.

"Upon formal completion of a buyout with the Detroit Pistons, center DeAndre Jordan intends to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Twitter, Friday. "Jordan would have to first clear waivers to become a free agent."



The Pistons acquired Jordan with the intention of buying him out of his deal right away. To pick him up from the Nets, they sent Brooklyn four second-round picks and $5.78 million. Jordan had two years and $20 million remaining on his current contract.

In addition to Jordan, they picked up Jahlil Okafor and Sekou Doumbouya as well as the Nets' 2022 and 2027 second-round picks and the to be determined more favorable 2024 second-rounder between the Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies, and the more favorable 2025 second-rounder between the Wizards and Golden State Warriors.

The Nets are replacing Jordan by signing LaMarcus Aldridge on a one-year, $2.6 million deal. Aldridge had originally retired back in April for personal health reasons but says he's been medically cleared by several doctors.

