DeAndre Hopkins is one of the most dynamic wide receivers in the entire NFL, and the Arizona Cardinals truly lucked out when they acquired him from the Houston Texans. Since linking up with Kyler Murray, Hopkins has continued to be exceptional, and there is no doubt that the Cardinals are one of the best teams in the league thanks to this tandem. After all, passing offenses win championships, and the Cardinals are more than adequate in the air.

Unfortunately, Hopkins has had some injury issues throughout the season, and on Monday night, he suffered yet again as he found himself with a knee injury after a loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

According to Ian Rapoport of ESPN, Hopkins will probably miss the rest of the season, as he now has a sprained knee. In the eyes of the team, this is a serious injury that they want to handle with care, especially since the playoffs are just five weeks away. Of course, there is no guarantee that Hopkins will be back in time for that, however, it is still important for them that Hopkins gets his rest so that he is ready to go when called upon.

