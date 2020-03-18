The Houston Texans shocked the NFL world earlier this week when they traded All Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for aging running back David Johnson and some future draft picks, none of which are in the first round.

On Wednesday, NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin provided his insight on the situation in Houston, including how head coach Bill O'Brien allegedly compared Hopkins to Aaron Hernandez during a pre-trade meeting.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

During his appearance on ESPN's "Get Up," Irvin revealed that Hopkins' relationship with the Texans went south once O'Brien brought up Hernandez, and voiced his displeasure with the fact that Hopkins sometimes bring his baby mamas around.

Says Irvin:

"He told me, he said, Michael, it was a bit of a power struggle there because Bill O’Brien thought he had too much influence over the locker room. He called DeAndre Hopkins in a meeting to talk about this and to kind of get this — hash it out. In that meeting, he started the meeting with telling DeAndre Hopkins this — which blew my mind when DeAndre told me this. He told DeAndre Hopkins, he said, ‘Hey, the last time I had to have a meeting like this it was with Aaron Hernandez.’ I was like what? He put in Aaron Hernandez in this meeting? He said yes he did. He said, ‘Michael. that blew my mind that he would even bring that up, I’ve never been in any trouble, I don’t know why he would equate me with Aaron Hernandez.’" "And from there the meeting just deteriorated. He got into talking about DeAndre Hopkins. DeAndre Hopkins has a few kids from different women and he said, you know, he told DeAndre that he doesn’t like that he has his baby mamas around sometimes. And from there I think the relationship just went bad and thus we got a trade of DeAndre Hopkins from Houston, for basically what I said earlier, a ham sandwich all because of that relationship."

Check out Irvin's full thoughts in the video embedded below.