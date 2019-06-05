Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins had his instagram account hacked in the early hours of June 5, and his page is now filled with photos of a Turkish model named Kardelen Toprak. While the @DeAndreHopkins handle remains the same, the bio of his page now reads, "Kardelen Official Account."

Hopkins, whose IG account boasts over 835,000 followers, confirmed that there has been a breach on his account and that this isn't just some over the top "Woman Crush Wednesday" play. He simply tweeted the following on Wednesday morning, "Ig hacked. Be back up soon."

That said, his page is still the home to nearly 50 photos of Kardelen Toprak - as seen in the posts embedded below.