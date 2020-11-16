The Cardinals secured a 32-30 victory over the Buffalo Bills with a miraculous final-second Hail Mary touchdown from Kyler Murray to DeAndre Hopkins.

Christian Petersen / Getty Images

With 10 seconds remaining, Murray rolled out of the pocket, evaded one defender, and hurled the ball downfield to find a triple-covered Hopkins, who hauled in the ball in the endzone, winning the game for the Cardinals. The trio of Bills defenders included some of the best in the game; Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde, and Tre'Davious White were all draped on top of Hopkins during his remarkable score.

"At that point, you just have to make something happen...throw it up to the best receiver in the league," Murray said after the game.

"I like my guy over anybody else," he said when asked if anyone else in the league could make the catch.

The final play will drown out Josh Allen's late-game touchdown to Stefon Diggs that put Buffalo up 30-26 with 39 seconds left.

Murray recorded 245 yards, a touchdown, and an interception on 22-for-32 passing for the game. Hopkins finished with 7 catches for 127 yards and a touchdown.

The Cardinals are now 6-3 after beating the Bills, placing them in a three-way tie for first in the NFC West with the Seahawks and Rams.

[Via]