Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton and Puma have today launched his first sneaker collaboration, the Puma RS-X Deandre, which arrives in bold colors, including an aqua blue, inspired his hometown of Nassau, Bahamas.

The Puma RS-X was relaunched last year from PUMA’s original RS style in the ‘80s; designed with a chunky, retro silhouette, the RS-X provides the brand’s signature cushioning technology with a fresh new look. Additional details include rubber outsole providing traction and grip, lightweight PU midsole, original RS branding details, and a thick padded tongue and lining.

Puma RS-X Deandre/Puma

This is the first collaboration between Deandre and Puma and it will be used to help in the relief efforts in the Bahamas. According to Puma, for each pair of RS-X DEANDRE shoes sold, the brand will be donating $25 to assist relief efforts in the Bahamas following the destruction of Hurricane Dorian.

The shoes, priced at #120, are available via PUMA.com and exclusively at ChampsSports.com starting today, September 30.

