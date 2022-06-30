The Minnesota Timberwolves are in the market this offseason for a defensive player to partner with the offense of franchise big man Karl Anthony Towns. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst has identified who he thinks would be a perfect free agent signing to fill this void in the Timberwolves roster: Deandre Ayton.

Ayton, who seems all but confirmed to be leaving the Suns at the start of free agency, has been a defensive force in the first seasons of his career. Through his first four seasons in the league, Ayton averaged 16.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per outing, along with 1 block and 1 steal. While KAT usually plays the 5, his athleticism and offensive versatility could allow him to transition to the power forward position. Ayton could then take over the center position, and help anchor a daunting defensive lineup, with speedy guards DeAngelo Russell and Patrick Beverly up top and young star Anthony Edwards on the wing.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Ayton has reportedly had issues in Phoenix with veteran point guard Chris Paul and head coach Monty Williams. A change in scenery for the University of Arizona alum seems inevitable.

Ayton’s undecided landing spot has been a dominating story of the 2022 offseason. Other potential landing spots include the Detroit Pistons, the Indiana Pacers, and the Atlanta Hawks.

Wherever the 24-year-old center ends up, he’s expected to continue to grow into one of the best centers in the NBA.

