Ryan Michael Reavis, one of the three dealers who sold drugs to Mac Miller prior to his fentanyl overdose in 2018 was sentenced to 10 years and 11 months on Monday. Reavis has claimed that he was simply a middle man who had no idea the drugs were laced with fentanyl,

Judge Otis D. Wright II leveled the sentence after a statement from Miller’s mom, Karen Meyers, according to Rolling Stone.

“My life went dark the moment Malcolm left his world. Malcolm was my person, more than a son. We had a bond and kinship that was deep and special and irreplaceable. We spoke nearly every day about everything – his life, plans, music, dreams,” the statement said. “He would never knowingly take a pill with fentanyl, ever. He wanted to live and was excited about the future. The hole in my heart will always be there."



Rich Fury / Getty Images

Miller passed away on September 7, 2018, as a result of a "mixed drug toxicity" of fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol. Reavis was arrested in Arizona, a year later, in September 2019.

Before his sentencing, Reavis pleaded with the judge to receive five years in prison, explaining that he didn't know the drugs had been laced with fentanyl and he has grown as a person in the years since.

“This is not just a regular drug case. Somebody died, and a family is never going to get their son back. My family would be wrecked if it was me. They’d never be all right, never truly get over it. I think about that all the time. And I know that whatever happens today, I’m the lucky one because my family is here and I’m here and I’ll be with them again. I feel terrible. This is not who I am,” Reavis told the court. “My perspective has changed. My heart has changed.”

In addition to prison time, Reavis will have to undergo three years of supervised release with drug testing.

