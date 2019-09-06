Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox posted career-highs across the board last year with 17.6 points, 7.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game - which is why he checks in at a solid 86 overall in NBA 2K20.

Fox, entering his third season in the league, is one of the funnest point guards to play with in the game due to his incredible speed, although there are some other attributes of his game that he wishes 2K would improve. Specifically, Fox was shocked that his dunk rating is merely a 60.

The 21-year old point guard took to twitter on Friday, aka #2KDay, to joke about his abysmal rating.

Fox recently showcased his impressive hops while he was training with Team USA in Las Vegas, which included an off-the-wall between-the-legs dunk, so he certainly has good reason to be disappointed with his 60 dunk rating. And he's got a long way to go if he's going to be featured among 2K's elite dunkers.

Ahead of today's release of NBA 2K20, 2K announced the Top 5 dunk ratings in the game, led by New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson who boasts a 97 dunk rating. Zion is followed by two-time Slam Dunk champ Zach LaVine and 2018 dunk contest winner Donovan Mitchell, both of whom have a 96 dunk rating. Rounding out the Top 5 is Aaron Gordon (95) and the defending dunk champ, Hamidou Diallo (95).