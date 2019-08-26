Team USA has been experiencing some growing pains leading up to the FIBA Basketball World Cup in China which is going down next month. Numerous high profile players have left the team due to injuries while others have left because they want to focus on their NBA teams before the upcoming season. This has led to some pretty bad losses as Team USA lost to a group of G-League players a couple of weeks ago and even lost to Australia in an exhibition game. Luckily, they were able to beat Canada over the weekend which will certainly give them confidence heading into the weekend.

Last weekend, it was reported that De'Aaron Fox had withdrawn from the team which created some speculation as to whether he was injured or cut. TMZ recently caught up with Fox and asked him about what went down. Fox was pretty secretive about the whole thing and had a pretty cryptic answer which will lead to even more theories.

"That's for me to know," Fox said on leaving the team. "I'm completely healthy."

If Fox is, in fact, healthy, it's curious to see him off of the team. Perhaps Fox is like his contemporaries and wants to set his sights on the upcoming season. Fox is a phenomenal up and coming player and it's understandable that he would want to build chemistry in Sacramento so he can lead the team to a playoff birth.