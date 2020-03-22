The NBA has officially been on a hiatus since Rudy Gobert’s COVID-19 diagnosis and players, just like the rest of us, find themselves having to find other ways to spend their time indoors. De'Aaron Fox has found gaming to his time-killer of choice. The Kings' guard has begun consistently streaming on Twitch, but one game he won't be streaming is NBA 2K.

Christian Petersen / Getty Images

"2k is a trash game. That’s why we don’t want to stream it 🤷🏾‍♂️," he remarked on Twitter after being asked to play by fans. "I’ve never seen so many outlet passes go into the 12th row in my life," he explained.

Other players were not happy with his take. "L," Donovan Mitchell responded succinctly to Fox's original tweet. Eric Paschall chimed in suggesting they play 3s, to which Fox replied, "We all know playing online is complete 🗑."

Mitchell, Fox, and Josh Hart all streamed themselves playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on Twitch. A viral clip on Twitter shows Hart suggesting that Fox can bring Sacramento back to the glory days and both Fox and Mitchell clown him for not making the playoffs.

Fox also tweeted that he may be making the switch from PS4 to PC soon: "Should I just get modern warfare on my pc instead of playing it on the PS4?"

You can watch De'Aaron Fox's Twitch channel here.