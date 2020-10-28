De La Soul Taps Styles P, Pharoahe Monch, Talib Kweli & More For Scathing "Remove 45"

If there's one thing that can unite the rap game, barring a few exceptions, its a shared dislike for the current United States President Donald Trump. And with Election Day around the corner, De La Soul has rallied the troops to issue a resounding statement: "Remove 45." Brining Styles P, Talib Kweli, Mysonne, Chuck D, and Pharoah Monch on board for the cause, the defiant single has been designed for one reason and one reason only.

"When it comes to this president and his administration we need to exercise our right to vote and REMOVE him from office," explains Posdnuos. On that note, the anti-Trump single wastes little time in getting straight to the point. And seeing as "Remove 45" clocks in at five and a half minutes, there are plenty of scathing bars and societal breakdowns found throughout. Though not everyone will appreciate the protest anthem, the sheer number of lyricists involved should spark at least a few curious spins. Check it out for yourself now, and sound off -- do you think Donald Trump will be elected for another four years?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Sick mentally, not credible inherently

So stupid he thought bitcoin was edible currency

Clown-ass President, more of a clown's ass than Ronald McDonald's rump

Look, every person who voted for Donald is not a racist,

But every racist that voted probably voted for Donald Trump

- Pharoahe Monch