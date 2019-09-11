NBA 2K saw De'Aaron Fox's complaints about his atrocious dunk rating, and they made a point to give him a significant upgrade in the latest update.

The Sacramento Kings' point guard, who checks in at an 86 overall in NBA 2K20, took to twitter last week when the game officially released and jokingly called out the powers that be for disrespecting his hops with a 60 rating.

Just days later, 2K issued an update and Fox seems quite pleased with the result, as his dunk rating jumped 20 points to a solid 80.

Fox recently showcased his impressive hops while he was training with Team USA in Las Vegas, which included an off-the-wall between-the-legs dunk, so he is certainly worth of the upgrade. As far as the best dunkers in 2K are concerned though, Fox has a long way to go if he wants to reach elite status.

The game's greatest finishers at the rim are led by New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson who boasts a 97 dunk rating. Zion is followed by two-time Slam Dunk champ Zach LaVine and 2018 dunk contest winner Donovan Mitchell, both of whom have a 96 dunk rating. Rounding out the Top 5 is Aaron Gordon (95) and the defending dunk champ, Hamidou Diallo (95).