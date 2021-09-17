DDG Spits Braggadocios Bars On His Smooth New Single "Rucci"

DDG has been upping his profile substantially as of late and his fans are taking notice. The artist made a name for himself on YouTube but at this point, it's safe to say that most fans know him more from his music than his video output. He has had a consistent string of releases as of late, including his latest song which was released today, called "Rucci."

On this new track, DDG opts to go with some stripped-back production as it's his voice that commands the vast majority of the attention. Throughout the song, DDG goes with some fun word play and braggadocios bars that speak to his status, as well as his affinity for designer clothes. It's yet another dope effort from the artist, and it can be streamed, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Stop the cappin' you know wassup

I be in the city with the stick, it fosho was tough

Moncler moose knuckles, nobody cold as us

I just seen rich n****s go from gold to dust