Last week, a popular YouTuber, DDG, caught backlash after commenting on racism. During an interview with Bootleg Kev, the 24-year-old shared his opinion on Halle Bailey, his girlfriend, being criticized for her role in The Little Mermaid. Since the movie's trailer was released, the songstress has been greatly discriminated against.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., shared his thoughts, saying, "I didn't know people was this racist. I didn't know this... I thought this sh*t was gone already. I thought this sh*t was gone. I thought Martin Luther King canceled this sh*t out... This sh*t is crazy."

Social media users weren't fond of his remarks, claiming they were inconsiderate and lacked substance. Of those critics was Amanda Seales, well-known comedian and actress. She found DDG's comments so distasteful that she urged Halle to break up with him. "She might not get an STD, but she's going to get STS-- sexually transmitted stupidity," she said in a video.

In response to all the negativity surrounding his statement, the YouTuber decided to share a video that showed one of his most significant accomplishments. The clip featured him on stage at his graduation, delivering his valedictorian speech. During his address to the class, he talked about being judged based on his looks yet still achieving greatness.

The post's caption read, "I let these mfs think I'm stupid... Album September 30."

Check out the entire clip below.