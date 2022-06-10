DDG Shares "Storyteller" & Announces Tour Dates Following L.A. Arrest

DDG's week started on a rough note when he was pulled over in Los Angeles for recklessly driving his Lamborghini around the city and then ultimately hauled off to jail on a felony gun charge after officers uncovered a weapon in his vehicle. Things are looking up now though, as he's got a new single out today, as well as some upcoming tour dates to look forward to.

The song, called "Storyteller," finds the Michigan native providing one of his catchiest and most chantable courses to date. "Hot girls have cold hearts / And cold hearts hide deep scars like a motherf*cker," he sings. "Deep scars make better stories / Shh, but, I ain't a storyteller."

DDG is due to take the stage at several festivals this summer, from Wireless in London on July 2nd to Rolling Loud Portugal on the 7th. His next American shows will be at Bottom Lounge in Chicago on the 14th, The Loft in Atlanta on the 15th, and the Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn on the 16th.

In September, he'll be headed up north to Canada for Rolling Loud Toronto on the 9th.

Stream "Storyteller" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music news updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

Hot girls have cold hearts (Cold hearts)

And cold hearts hide deep scars like a motherf*cker

Deep scars make better stories (Better stories)

Shh, but, I ain't a storyteller