DDG Shares New "Lusted" Track

DDG has returned with his latest single.

Dropping it off as an impromptu release on Sunday, the Michigan-rapper reverts this melodic delivery to hop on "Lusted," which finds him detailing the pain of heartbreak. The piano-driven effort is pieced together by a host of producers that include TreOnTheBeat as DDG floats in vulnerability.

It marks his first official release since the arrival of his and OG Parker's joint Die 4 Respect album that arrived last June. The effort hosted his "Moonwalking in Calabasas" hit and produced new favorites like the Lil Yachty-assisted "Rule #1" and "Hood Melody," featuring NBA YoungBoy. The project peaked at No. 61 on the charts while "Moonwalking" has since gone Platinum.

Dig into "Lusted" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Don't trust nothin', they betrayed me, I hate that

You was zoomin', I don't, I state straight facts

All that cash spent on you, I'm gon' make back

Got my mind movin' fast like a race track