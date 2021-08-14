DDG says that if you are struggling financially, it is "100% your fault" because making money is "easier than ever." The Michigan rapper set fans off on Twitter with his take, before later admitting that he's just "trolling."

"If u broke, it’s 100% your fault," he wrote Friday. "Making money is easier than ever these days. You just lazy asf & too comfortable."



Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

The post was met with immediate backlash from many followers who know the challenges of upward mobility.

"Would you tell your mother that it was her fault that y’all had to boil water to take baths?" one fan wrote.

DDG replied: "That was 10 years ago. my mama just made 30k off snapchat by herself. all the money on yo phone, niggas just lazy & undetermined."

After getting called out for promoting his own OnlyFans page, he admitted that he was just trolling.

"I’m trolling," he tweeted. "It is tips on there tho. i just felt like motivating some n****s this afternoon."

DDG was recently announced to be one of the artists featured on the soundtrack for Madden 22, which is set to release on August 20th.

Check out DDG's tweets below.