DDG Has Some Bones To Pick On "Moonwalking In Calabasas"

Alexander Cole
August 02, 2020 09:21
Image via DDGImage via DDG
Image via DDG

Moonwalking In Calabasas
DDG is back with yet another 2020 single, this time called "Moonwalking In Calabasas."


DDG has been a consistent artist when it comes to two distinct fronts. On one hand, he has a very popular YouTube channel where he does vlogs and shows fans exactly what it's like to be an up and coming rapper. His success on YouTube has allowed him to excel when it comes to his music, and in 2020, he has dropped a plethora of new songs.

The latest of those tracks is "Moonwalking In Calabasas" where he goes in-depth about his upbringing and how he had to carve out success for himself. He also goes after all of those pesky bloggers who refuse to post about his music whether it be mixtapes or new singles.

Give this track a spin and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Bet when I dropped, they don't post that shit (Yeah, yeah, yeah)
All good though, I'ma note that shit
When I blow you'll owe me bitch
Humble ass n***a but I know I'm rich (Yeah, rich ass fuck)
Fuck that shit i know I'm lit

DDG Moonwalking In Calabasas new song new music
