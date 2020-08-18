DDG Grabs Blueface For The Smooth "Moonwalking In Calabasas" Remix

DDG is currently making waves with his new single "Moonwalking In Calabasas," and for the last few days, he's been teasing the official remix. The fans didn't need to wait too long because Blueface just announced that he's on the remix, dropping it on SoundCloud.

There appears to have been some miscommunication between DDG and Blueface because, on Twitter, DDG was informed that the remix was allegedly leaked by BF himself, forcing his hand. The song is officially available now and it's the best we've heard from both rappers in a while. The simple guitar loop is soothing and DDG and Blueface make a surprisingly great combination.

Check out the new "Moonwalking In Calabasas" remix below and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics:

Blueface and DDG

Hoes at the BNB

Watching a DVD

Giving her DVD

2020 Wagon, ABCDFG